Financial Review: Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zymeworks and Altimmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Altimmune 0 2 4 0 2.67

Zymeworks presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 50.97%. Altimmune has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 184.85%. Given Altimmune’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Zymeworks.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks $76.01 million 7.80 -$118.67 million ($1.79) -4.69 Altimmune $430,000.00 1,088.23 -$88.45 million ($1.59) -4.15

This table compares Zymeworks and Altimmune’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Altimmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zymeworks. Zymeworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altimmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zymeworks has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zymeworks and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks -249.63% -28.37% -21.98% Altimmune -22,645.37% -46.96% -42.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Zymeworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Altimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Zymeworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Altimmune shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altimmune beats Zymeworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors. It also develops a pipeline of preclinical product candidates and discovery-stage programs in oncology, including immuno-oncology agents and other therapeutic areas. Zymeworks Inc. has strategic partnerships and collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd.; Celgene Corporation; Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC; GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Research GmbH; and Atreca, Inc. Zymeworks Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Middletown, Delaware.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis. It is also developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. and changed its name to Altimmune, Inc. in September 2015. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

