Findlay Park Partners LLP Acquires 139,800 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up 2.2% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.82% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $236,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.8% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 106,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,523 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WST traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.56. The stock had a trading volume of 258,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,613. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

