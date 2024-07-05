Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 486,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.36% of CDW worth $124,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.30. 753,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,058. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $180.38 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.09 and its 200-day moving average is $233.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

