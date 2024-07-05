Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $207.51 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,868,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Charles Schwab worth $207,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,022. The company has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

