Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $337.73 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 766,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,300 shares during the period. TopBuild makes up about 3.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $337,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in TopBuild by 242.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in TopBuild by 9.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.86. The company had a trading volume of 246,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $452.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

