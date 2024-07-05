Findlay Park Partners LLP Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 733,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $144,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.89. 2,251,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.98 and a 200-day moving average of $203.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

