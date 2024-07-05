First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $36.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

In related news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

