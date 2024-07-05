First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $1,900.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FCNCA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,842.40.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,716.10 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $1,241.05 and a 1 year high of $1,810.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,705.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,580.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 190.55 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

