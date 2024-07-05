First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 308,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.55. 51,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,981. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.47.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

