First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 228,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 445,982 shares.The stock last traded at $48.24 and had previously closed at $48.11.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,808,000 after purchasing an additional 206,876 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,932 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,773,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 427,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 685,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47,133 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

