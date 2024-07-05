First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 228,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 445,982 shares.The stock last traded at $48.24 and had previously closed at $48.11.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
