Flare (FLR) 1-Day Volume Hits $27.81 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Flare has a market capitalization of $876.98 million and $27.81 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flare has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 43,022,424,788 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01952726 USD and is down -13.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $17,101,529.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

