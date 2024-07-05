FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $704.65 million for the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

