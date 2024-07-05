Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) vs. Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Head to Head Contrast

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Flywire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flywire and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 3 12 1 2.88 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Flywire currently has a consensus target price of $29.86, indicating a potential upside of 86.26%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

This table compares Flywire and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $403.09 million 4.94 -$8.57 million ($0.11) -145.71 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chykingyoung Investment Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flywire.

Profitability

This table compares Flywire and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -2.63% -1.56% -1.20% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Flywire has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flywire beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

