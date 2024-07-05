Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $381.10

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 381.10 ($4.82) and traded as high as GBX 393.60 ($4.98). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 387.50 ($4.90), with a volume of 58,129 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.19) target price on shares of Focusrite in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Focusrite
Focusrite Stock Performance
Focusrite Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,500.00%.
About Focusrite
Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.
Featured Articles
