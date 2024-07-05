Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading Down 0.9%

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Freedom Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter. Freedom Financial had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.53%.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

