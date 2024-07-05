Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.38

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 88152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.07%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

