FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

FSCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 586,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,501. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

