FY2024 Earnings Estimate for MiMedx Group, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 1st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDXG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.36 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,812 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,273,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,506 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 183,141 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

