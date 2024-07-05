GENinCode (LON:GENI) Stock Price Up 2.4%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.92 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.91 ($0.09). 312,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 264,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

GENinCode Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.52 and a beta of 0.62.

About GENinCode

(Get Free Report)

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.