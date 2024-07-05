Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $49.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 30.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 183.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 83.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after buying an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

