Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $49.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $42.72.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
