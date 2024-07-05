Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) & Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Critical Survey

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cepton and Gentex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton $13.06 million 3.16 -$48.55 million ($2.56) -1.01 Gentex $2.30 billion 3.40 $428.40 million $1.89 17.87

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gentex 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cepton and Gentex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Gentex has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.03%. Given Gentex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gentex is more favorable than Cepton.

Risk & Volatility

Cepton has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Cepton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gentex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton -300.64% N/A -47.27% Gentex 18.77% 19.19% 16.93%

Summary

Gentex beats Cepton on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

