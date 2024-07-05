GICTrade Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,251.18 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market cap of $86.53 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.86947741 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

