Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.44. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

