Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.39). 148,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 88,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £204.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,072.00, a PEG ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 232 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.05.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

