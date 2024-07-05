Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.18. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 1,790,519 shares traded.

Globalstar Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 4,510,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 1,551.7% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 6,602,454 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 38.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 10,835,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 3,028,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,175,000 after buying an additional 2,547,398 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $4,324,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.