Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.52

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.52 and traded as low as C$13.95. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$13.95, with a volume of 3,976 shares traded.

Goodfellow Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.52. The firm has a market cap of C$118.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$105.33 million for the quarter. Goodfellow had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

