Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Has $381,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 211.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. HSBC upped their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.04. 21,583,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,880,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

