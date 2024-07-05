Grin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $264,623.70 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Grin has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $264,623.70 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,458.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.94 or 0.00577316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00109333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.00269075 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039759 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062176 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

