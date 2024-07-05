Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Stock Price Down 5%

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.10 ($0.22). 31,505,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,563% from the average session volume of 411,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £81.55 million, a P/E ratio of -213.75 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

Recommended Stories

