GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.82) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.66) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,791.25 ($22.66).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,504.59%.
In related news, insider Wendy Becker bought 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.41) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,105.03). Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
