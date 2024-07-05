GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading 0.7% Higher

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01). 5,698,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 13,824,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.74 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.08. The company has a market cap of £14.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

