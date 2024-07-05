GXChain One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $24.56 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.