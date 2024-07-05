Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 4,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 80,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

