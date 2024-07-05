Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

