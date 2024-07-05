Hartline Investment Corp Acquires Shares of 7,075 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. 611,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,304. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

