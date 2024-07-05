Hartline Investment Corp Buys 1,245 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1 %

ABBV traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

