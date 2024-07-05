Hartline Investment Corp Buys New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $87,627,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,087,000 after buying an additional 2,309,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,602.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,082,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after buying an additional 1,960,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,796,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after buying an additional 1,683,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

KMI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,763,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,675,814. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

