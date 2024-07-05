Hartline Investment Corp Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,245,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $557.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,918. The stock has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $558.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

