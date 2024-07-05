Hartline Investment Corp Buys Shares of 5,535 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 313,277 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,918,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,182,000 after purchasing an additional 166,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,288,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,485,000 after purchasing an additional 144,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 2.0 %

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,323. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

