Hartline Investment Corp Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,341,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $308,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 26,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,984,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

