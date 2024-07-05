Hartline Investment Corp Invests $222,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.9% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 88.7% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.04. 354,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

