Hartline Investment Corp Invests $246,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $609,374. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.79. 2,099,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,429. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average is $133.23. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $141.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.