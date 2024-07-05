Hartline Investment Corp Takes $226,000 Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 193,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,859. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $72.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
