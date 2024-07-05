Hartline Investment Corp Takes $74,000 Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

OXLC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,976. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Oxford Lane Capital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.04%.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 2,315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $12,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,580,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

