Hartline Investment Corp Takes $97,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BGY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 85,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,596. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

