Hartline Investment Corp Takes Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 722,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.21. 16,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,770. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

