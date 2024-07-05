Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 5079007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.44.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

