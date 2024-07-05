Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NYSE HAYW opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Hayward has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $615,426.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,393.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,428 shares of company stock worth $2,305,278. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hayward by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

