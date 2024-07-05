HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 166 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 3.0 %

STZ traded up $7.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

