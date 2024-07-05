HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1,263.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $4,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.00. 664,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,143. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $249.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.